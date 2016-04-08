US National Weather Service reports cold water temperatures and minor flooding

YAKIMA, WA - The US National Weather Service is warning people to not go into rivers, streams and bodies of water at this time because the water is to cold and the extreme temperatures can be fatal.

During this time of the year bodies of water in the area are cold and run fast because of melting snowpack. The water is cold enough to cause hypothermia, caused when someones body temperature becomes dangerously low. Symptoms of hypothermia include shivering, numbness, and mental sluggishness, it can even cause death.

One of the most well-known rivers in Yakima, the Yakima River runs next to the Greenway, a popular spot for people to walk and fish. Al Brown, Executive Director at the Yakima Greenway Foundation said the river is dangerous during this time of year.

"The water flowing, behind us here was probably snow about 12 hours ago so it was frozen, so this water is barely above freezing, it is extremely cold," said Brown.

Warmer temperatures are also bringing higher water levels. A minor flood warning is in place for Naches and parts of the Yakima Valley, late Saturday. Brown said he expects parts of the Greenway to get flooded. The National Weather service said the flooding will mostly cause bank erosion and shifting sand bars.