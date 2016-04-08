Traffic delays on Nob Hill boulevard in the upcoming days - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Traffic delays on Nob Hill boulevard in the upcoming days

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - A repair and a maintenance project will affect all those who will be commuting on the road. On early Sunday until the late evening, people can expect delays at the intersection of 72nd avenue and Nob Hill boulevard. City crews will be working on replacing a signal cabinet. Traffic signals will be out at the intersection and traffic will be reduced down to one lane in each direction. 

Starting Monday morning crews will be working on repairing sewer lines between south 5th and 6th avenue, on west Nob Hill boulevard. The repairs are expected to last all of next week, and the area may even be closed at night due to excavation.   

it is recommended that people plan for the delays and plan on taking alternate routes. 

"It is really best if people just find a different route for their own safety and for the convenience and safety of the crews," said Randy Beehler, Communications Director for the City of Yakima. 

  Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

  Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

  Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

