Traffic delays on Nob Hill boulevard in the upcoming days

YAKIMA, WA - A repair and a maintenance project will affect all those who will be commuting on the road. On early Sunday until the late evening, people can expect delays at the intersection of 72nd avenue and Nob Hill boulevard. City crews will be working on replacing a signal cabinet. Traffic signals will be out at the intersection and traffic will be reduced down to one lane in each direction.

Starting Monday morning crews will be working on repairing sewer lines between south 5th and 6th avenue, on west Nob Hill boulevard. The repairs are expected to last all of next week, and the area may even be closed at night due to excavation.

it is recommended that people plan for the delays and plan on taking alternate routes.

"It is really best if people just find a different route for their own safety and for the convenience and safety of the crews," said Randy Beehler, Communications Director for the City of Yakima.