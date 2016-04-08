HOMETOWN PROUD: Lucky Jam Barn in Stanfield, Oregon - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

HOMETOWN PROUD: Lucky Jam Barn in Stanfield, Oregon

STANFIELD, OREGON- On Friday, NBC Right Now kicked off a new series, "Hometown Proud".

We first heard about a special coffee shop in Stanfield that is operated by a high school teacher and his students last Fall. Now they have grown even bigger.

Lucky Jam Barn right off US 395 has easily become a community hotspot in town. They started with good coffee and donuts with homemade frosting, but now it gets even better. They have adopted new food choices, a daily soup, pizza as well as panini's and ice cream.

NBC Right Now asked the owner why Stanfield had to be the spot for their growing family business, "Me and Jason graduated from Stanfield High School and both of us were very active in the community then, and we are now. Partly because we both believe we wanted to give back to the community that helped make us who we are. Both of our families are here, everybody we know is here. That is the big reason why we came back and settled down here," Elizabeth Sperr explained.

The students are all apart of the Future Business Leaders of America through the high school. They are learning the ropes of not only having a job, but how it operates, the accounting, stocking ordering and everything in between.

