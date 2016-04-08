HOMETOWN PROUD: Fun Fashions Boutique in Stanfield, Oregon

Baker's customers range from long time friends to complete strangers. Residents from Stanfield and all the way to Seattle. She is not only an inspiration for this city but a true representation of following your dreams, no matter what they are.

STANFIELD, OREGON- In our new series "Hometown Proud", Stanfield, Oregon was chosen as the first location our NBC Right Now news team would visit. There, we found one local business where doors have been open just less than a year, but the impact its making on the community cannot be put into a value.

Kathy Baker is truly hometown grown. She grew up in Stanfield and raised her family in the small town. "I've always loved Stanfield, always, always loved it here," Baker said.

Her eye for a good outfit is not too bad either, "I want to be here to help ladies get out of their comfort zone. Try new things. Wear different things that they wouldn't wear. I have a lot of ladies that do that, and I am so proud of them, so proud of them," Baker explained enthusiastically.

Her son, who works in marketing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, inspired her to open her own boutique after she visited one in Ohio. "I found a building and I started working on this!" Her own taste is everywhere, and her store is covered in leopard, "I don't want to grow old and think why didn't I do that? Now I won't have to worry about it!" said Baker.

New and gently used clothes at prices she wants people to be able to afford, "People support you, they really, really do support you. It is really important because we are a little community but I believed in it. I so believe in this place, I can't even tell you," Baker said.

What makes her day though, is not something you can put a price tag on, "If you encourage just one person that walks in here and they don't feel comfortable and you change their mind or how they feel, it is a good day," Baker concluded.

Baker's customers range from long time friends to complete strangers. Residents from Stanfield and all the way to Seattle. She is not only an inspiration for this city but a true representation of following your dreams, no matter what they are.