Police searching for man wanted for second degree assault

KENNEWICK, WA - Right now, Kennewick Police need your help finding a man wanted for second degree assault.

The Kennewick Police Department says Daniel Wink assaulted his girlfriend, punching her in the face and head. He strangled her twice and then threatened to kill her and her son as well.

The incident happened Friday afternoon on N. Arthur St. in Kennewick. If you have any information about Wink's whereabouts, you're asked to call crime stoppers at 586-tips.