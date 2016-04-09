Police investigate fatal shooting in Union Gap, suspect arrested

Update:

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Luis Ramirez Gonzalez.

Union Gap Police say they believe the shooting was gang-related. Surveillance video has not been released yet.

UNION GAP - A 24-year-old Hispanic man is dead after an altercation outside Airline Market in Union Gap.

The deadly shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Washington, just before 7:00 Friday evening.

Union Gap Police Chief, Greg Cobb tells us the victim was shot in the head, and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A suspect is in custody, thanks to the help of witnesses.

"Witnesses described the suspect's vehicle information to officers and another witness actually followed the suspect from the scene and relayed locations to officers as they were arriving in the area," said Greg Cobb, Union Gap Police Chief.

After a short pursuit, officers were able to take the 22-year-old Hispanic male suspect into custody in the 3900 block of Main St. in Union Gap. The relationship between the suspect and the victim is still unclear.

A motive in the case has not been established and Police say is possibly gang-related. The 22-year-old suspect was booked into Yakima County Jail on the charges of murder in the 1st degree and eluding Police.

Police tell us there is surveillance video from the scene, which they'll review to help with the investigation.