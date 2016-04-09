HAPO Community Stage opens to the public

RICHLAND, WA- The HAPO Community Stage opened Saturday in Richland at John Dam Plaza.

The 10 a.m. ribbon cutting kicked everything off. The area can fit nearly 2,500 people. For the grand opening, local performing arts groups performed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event was free. There were also vendors in the area.

The stage is something that had been in the works for several years now and is something the city thinks can add to their downtown. One parent came out earlier to enjoy the festivities and said she is excited for the new stage.

"I think it's awesome. I think it's a great place for family and friends to come hang out. We come to Live at 5 all the time, so it will be cool to have an actual stage," said Gabriel Keller, Richland resident.

Saturday's event was free and people were encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. The stage will be used for future events and other activities normally held at John Dam Plaza.