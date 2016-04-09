People filled Columbia Park to walk to end Multiple Sclerosis

KENNEWICK, WA- People from all over the Tri-Cities and beyond came together Saturday in Columbia Park to walk to end Multiple Sclerosis.

M.S. is an unpredictable disease. Some of the symptoms include numbness, tingling, blindness, and even fatigue. The disease mostly affects people between 20 to 50 years old.

Knowing what MS can do to a person is one reason participating in this walk is important to families fighting the disease.

"It's just wonderful. You do it because you can. Some days you can't, and some days you can, and you do it for those who can't. It's just a wonderful feeling," said Lenita Fryxell, living with MS.

In 2015, walkers raised nearly $50 million for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Since 1988, the walks raised more than $920 million for research and to help those living with MS.