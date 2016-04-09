Local 4x4 groups worked to clean Juniper Dunes - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Local 4x4 groups worked to clean Juniper Dunes

FRANKLIN CO., WA- For the second year in a row, local 4 x 4 club Midnite Mudders, along with other groups joined efforts to clean Juniper Dunes Saturday.

Juniper Dunes is a popular place for some off-road adventures, but it can be unsafe if litter is left behind.  The organizations spent hours Saturday collecting nails, glass, and other trash around some of the fire pits.  This type of trash can easily cause tires to go flat and cause accidents.

The organizers and volunteers hope other users of Juniper Dunes will do their part to keep the area clean.

"It starts with each individual.  This isn't just us out here just to tell people what to do.  We're just trying to set that mindset.  In the end, you have to hold yourself accountable if you're trying to make a difference.  We love this area and we love the outdoors.  Everywhere we go we try to take back more than we bring in, as far as finding trash," said Justin Linton, President of Midnite Mudders.

"People bring stuff with them, we want them to bring it back with them. If we can all keep this clean, everybody gets to enjoy this longer and it doesn't get shut down, and that's the biggest thing," said Lance Greenwood, President of Rattlesnake 4x4s.

The groups said Saturday's event was successful, but they hope eventually they can spend less time cleaning and more time riding.  

