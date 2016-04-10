1 dead after shooting in Yakima motel parking lot, suspect in custody

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department confirms 26-year-old Andres Garcia Mesa is dead after a shooting that broke out this afternoon in the parking lot of a motel on North 1st Street in Yakima. The suspect, 25-year-old Gonzalo Amaya will face first-degree murder charges.

YPD says the victim was approached by a car with 4 people inside, including the suspect. Police say Amaya fired several shots at Mesa and then jumped back in the car and then sped off. Mesa was taken to a nearby hospital and died during surgery.

Washington State Patrol spotted the vehicle on I-82 and a pursuit began, ending in a crash in the Lower Valley. All 4 were taken into custody. The driver will face eluding charges. A second adult male will face rendering criminal assistance. The fourth male will not be charged.

