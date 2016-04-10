Yakima Police identify victim in gang-related shooting on Sunday

UPDATE - Yakima Police say the victim in Sunday afternoon's shooting in Yakima is 19-year-old Antonio Esteban-Olguin of Yakima. Police say they still do not have any suspects in this shooting and continue to investigate.

____________________

YAKIMA, WA- The Yakima Police Department confirmed one man is dead after a Sunday afternoon shooting on South 17th Avenue in Yakima.

Police say a group of men were walking on S. 17th Ave. when shots were fired. People in the area did not recognize them.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and died shortly after. YPD believes this shooting is gang-related.

No arrests have been made and no names are being released at this time.