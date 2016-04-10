Tax filing deadline approaching, H&R Block has last minute advice

PASCO, WA- Experts at H&R Block said there is still time for tax payers to file and some important information they need to know.

H&R Block said nearly one in three people wait until April to file. A big thing people should know this year is that the deadline to file is April 18th instead of the 15th because of a holiday.

Tax payers can extend to file until October, but payment is still due on April 18th. If payment can't be made in full, there are ways to apply to pay in installments.

A local H&R Block in Pasco said they are still seeing a lot of people coming in to do some last minute filing.

"It's pretty busy for us because we're constantly working on hard tax returns right now that people have dropped off. More or less, it's a mixed batch of people who have not filed yet. There is still time, so we encourage them to come in and get their taxes done. No matter what, they should try to do that," said Christy Valle, Senior Tax Advisor at H&R Block.



Another bit of confusion for some are the health plan forms that people recently got in the mail. H&R Block said if people have already filed taxes, they can just keep those health forms for their own records, depending on what form it is.

Tax payers are penalized separately for failing to file or pay on time.

For more information, visit the H&R Block website.