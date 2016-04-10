32-year-old Sunnyside man died after losing control of car near - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

32-year-old Sunnyside man died after losing control of car near Klickitat

Posted:

YAKIMA COUNTY- Washington State Patrol said 32-year-old Francisco Atanacio of Sunnyside died Sunday after he lost control of his car.

WSP said just after noon, Atanacio was driving on Alderdale Road and Raschko Road, just north of Klickitat, when he failed to turn and hit a dirt embankment and rolled.

As of right now, it is not known whether drugs or alcohol were involved. 

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

