32-year-old Sunnyside man died after losing control of car near Klickitat

YAKIMA COUNTY- Washington State Patrol said 32-year-old Francisco Atanacio of Sunnyside died Sunday after he lost control of his car.

WSP said just after noon, Atanacio was driving on Alderdale Road and Raschko Road, just north of Klickitat, when he failed to turn and hit a dirt embankment and rolled.

As of right now, it is not known whether drugs or alcohol were involved.