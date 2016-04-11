Yakima Sheriff's Office responds to reports of more than 20 shots fired in Buena

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Sheriff's Office responded to reports of more than 20 shots fired in the area of Burr Street in Buena. Deputies said they did not locate any people or vehicles in the area.

The old Buena Fire station and the two houses next to the old fire station were struck by bullets as well as several parked vehicles. Deputies also found more than 30 spent shell casings, a combination of assault rifle shells and pistol shells.

Investigators were told by witnesses having a party that a dark colored Chevy or GMC truck drove by, heading east. Shots were fired out of the passenger side window of the truck at the group. No people were injured.

The truck was last seen fleeing the area eastbound on Buena Rd. The victims claimed not to know the suspects and had no idea why they had been targeted. It's not known if the incident is gang-related. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office.