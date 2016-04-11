WATCH: Real-life hamburglar strikes at Five Guys restaurant in Washington D.C.





WASHINGTON D.C. - Police in Washington, D.C. recently released surveillance video of a person of interest in a burglary case last month.

The video, shot March 18 around 3 a.m., shows a man breaking into a Five Guys Burgers and Fries restaurant, helping himself to a fountain drink and then grilling himself up a cheeseburger before leaving the burger joint. Police say he also stole a bottle of water on his way out.

The Five Guys fanatic apparently followed a delivery man into the shop and waited for him to leave before helping himself to some grub.

He still hasn't been caught, but given his recent celebrity and some pretty clear shots of his face, he probably won't be on the run for long.