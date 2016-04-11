First ever Pasco Taco Crawl will crown city's top taco - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

First ever Pasco Taco Crawl will crown city's top taco

PASCO, WA - A group of like-minded, adventurous friends sitting around a fire one night came up with the idea of a local taco crawl. The group tested it out themselves in 2015, organized a committee, and came up with a community fundraiser for 2016. The inaugural Pasco Taco Crawl. The challenge? Twenty tacos in 16 days - all for a good cause. 

"The best way to experience culture is through the food that people provide," said Taco Crawler in Chief, Craig Maloney.

For Pasco's vibrant Latino culture, that food can often be found wrapped in a delicious tortilla.

"Some fry their tortilla, some don't. For some it's all handmade right there. Some of them buy. Different meats, different flavors, different seasonings," Maloney described the nearly two dozen different flavors you'll find at the participating taco trucks, grocery stores, and restaurants... like Taqueria Mexico on Lewis Street.

"We hope to have a lot of people come and that they will come back," said Taqueria Mexico worker Jessica Ramirez.

"There have been some recent really divisive statements made about Pasco. About what we are and who we are. I don't think that's fair to make those comments and then you come down here and see that's just now what we're about. So I hope everyone has an opportunity to come down and see what Pasco really is," said Maloney.

It all begins Friday, April 22nd. Booklets and a taco map can be picked up at a kickoff part at Vinny's Bakery that evening. When you get through all 20 tacos, Viera's Bakery will be the place to cast votes on Pasco's best taco.

The top taco will be announced at the Downtown Pasco Authority Cinco de Mayo festival on Saturday, May 7th. Proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.

Purchase booklet here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pasco-taco-crawl-2016-tickets-22502569792?aff=efbbt

Pasco Taco Crawl website: http://www.pascotacocrawl.com/

Pasco Taco Crawl Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PascoTacoCrawl/

