Living Green: Kickstarter Campaign for Edible Cutlery

INDIA - If you want to help make the world a greener place, you can help a man with his invention of an edible spoon.

India-based startup Bakeys, is working to create edible cutlery, a line of plant-based eating utensils that are totally safe to eat.

The motivation behind edible cutlery is drawn from issues like environmental sustainability, climate change, and the global water crisis.

The utensils can either be eaten or thrown away after use and are completely biodegradable, keeping more plastic from ending up in landfills and contaminating natural water sources.

To help with the kickstarter campaign, click here.

