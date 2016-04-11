Franklin County Fire District 3 will work to make sure address signs on homes are visible

FRANKLIN CO., WA- Franklin County Fire District 3 wants people to know the importance of visible address numbers on houses.

Fire Chief Mike Harris said in some cases, it delays response times if they cannot see an address. To fix this, the district has invested more than $8,000 for address signs. It is the last part of their Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which they got a $25,000 grant.

Chief Harris showed examples of what makes it so difficult to find homes when out for calls. Sometimes the numbers are worn out, a house is very far back from the main road, or the numbers on the house do not stand out. Driving at night or in foggy conditions, makes it harder if the numbers are not reflective or the address is not well lit.

"What we have to do is get close to the area by address and start knocking on the door. Usually we knock on the door, give them the address, they tell us the addresses location, and then we have to back track and follow a different drive way. It happens, probably more than people think," said Harris.

It is a big problem in a lot a farm areas, like rural Franklin County. Chief Harris said a good way to tell if your address is not visible is to stand on the street. If you cannot see it from there, chances are, responders cannot either.



The address signs are being order. Once they arrive sometime in the next 30 days, Franklin County Fire Districts will get started. It will be free for the community.