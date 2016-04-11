Living Green: Recycling appliances for free in Richland - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Living Green: Recycling appliances for free in Richland

Drop offs are free. Drop offs are free.

RICHLAND, WA- Local Boys Metal Recycling LLC. offers free drop-offs for household appliances at their facility.

"Refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, even microwaves and dishwashers," said Cory Nelson, Owner of Local Boys Metal Recycling LLC.

Those are the items that can be dropped off at the facility.

"We're the only place in the Tri-Cities where you can drop off your appliances for free, especially refrigerated appliances," said Nelson.

Nelson started this EPA Certified facility four years ago. At one point, they collected nearly 100,000 pounds of recyclants a month.  Now, it is less because the price of metal is down.  Because of that, Local Boys Metal Recycling charges a fee for pick ups.

"Our pick-up phone already rings off the hook.  There's just no way that we could add anymore capacity on the pick-up end of things," said Nelson.

Jesse Lytton owns Visual Landscapes and Design and makes free drop-offs at Local Boys Metal Recycling.

"It's convenient, it's 24 hours for the drop off, and doesn't cost you a dime," said Lytton.

Appliances can be dropped off at any time. Those appliances are then loaded off to more facilities. 

"It's loaded into a big bin, sent to a larger recycling company where they're compacted and shipped to an even larger facility," said Nelson. 

After that, everything gets separated.  Local Boys Metal Recycling LLC is location at 510 Wellsian Way in Richland.  Their phone number is 509-308-8251. For more information, visit their website.  

