Four Suspects involved with the two of the shootings this weekend were charged

YAKIMA, WA - Four suspects believed to be involved with two of the three shootings that happened this weekend were charged. Ivan Venegas-Madrid is charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing Luis Ramirez on Friday at the Airline Market in Union Gap.

Gonzalo Amaya is also facing first-degree murder charges for shooting and killing Andres Mesa on Saturday at the parking lot of the Econo Lodge Hotel. Amaya was joined in court by his suspected accomplices Bryan Licea and Nancy Arzaga, who were both charged with rendering criminal assistance. Madrid and Amaya's bail was set at $1 million.

No suspects have been identified for the shooting that took place on the 200th block of south 17th avenue. Law enforcement believes that the shooting was gang related.

One of the suspects and two of the victims involved in this weekends shootings had criminal records and one thing in common. They had all been detained for unlawful possession of a firearm this or last year.

The Yakima police Department said that all three shootings are not related.