Dog found in Pasco trash can is looking for a loving home

Dog found in Pasco trash can is looking for a loving home

PASCO, WA. -- It's nearly been a month since two people found a 5-month-old black Chihuahua puppy now nicknamed Ava or Meia, left for dead in a trash can of a Pasco car wash on North Oregon Avenue. 

The good news is Ava is now up for adoption! These are some pictures Ava's doctors took of her recently on a walk in the warm sun. She's been doing a lot better lately, getting strong enough to walk on her own. 

But she definitely has some scars from the suffering she endured. The vets say if they touch her in certain places, she gets very uncomfortable or even scared.

We talked to the practice manager of the Pet Medical Center on the phone Monday afternoon. She told us Ava will need a very loving and patient home. 

"She will require a little bit more care," Stephanie McKennon said. "And she's made a lot of good strides in her recovery but we still might not know if she has any other things that might crop up. Right now what we're watching is making sure that her eyes continue to recover and then she's also has been having some issues with her back so one of our doctors have been doing regular chiropractic care."

Stephanie says Ava gets tired pretty easily and still needs to fully recover from infections in her eyes. Several people have already applied to adopt her. But they're still accepting applications.

If you're interested, you can go to the website animalhealing.net and click on the adoptions tab or look for Ava's listing on Petfinder.com. 
 

