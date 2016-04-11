Neighbors concerned over two sinkholes forming less than a block away from each other

KENNEWICK, WA. -- Two sink holes in the last few weeks in one Kennewick neighborhood is drawing concern from people living in the area.

One sinkhole has been temporarily filled so traffic can drive over it but it isn't the first sink hole that's mysteriously appeared in this neighborhood.

The most recent sinkhole is on South Olympia Place. Just under two weeks ago, crews had to fill a much larger sinkhole less than a block away near the intersection of West 11th Place and South Newport Street.

Polo Villegas lives on South Olympia Place and was the first to discover the second sinkhole after he drove his minivan over it. He says he's worried about safety with these holes popping up around his home.

"I didn't see the hole," Villegas said. "And my van, the passenger side just smashed into the hole. It hit pretty good. You just hear a big thud and you just think 'oh crap.' I'm a mechanic so you know nothing good is going to come from that. I mean I got kids so they're out here playing all the time and you don't want one of the kids to fall in that or anything."

"This time of year it's not uncommon to see some holes in the roadway," Evelyn Lusignan from the City of Kennewick said. "It starts to warm up and if there's been any settling under the roadway due to maybe a minor leak in a water line or sewer line, that settlement happens and someone drives over it and we can have a hole."

Lusignan says they're aware of both sinkholes and don't think the two are connected right now. But they are investigating to find a permanent fix. It could just end up being a leaky pipe eroding the soil underneath the road.

Lusignan says people may encounter more sinkholes as Spring moves along. You're encouraged to call 585 4419 or you can go to the City of Kennewick website and report any maintenance issue 24/7 on the service request module.

