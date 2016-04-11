New Football Team Comes to Tri-Cities

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

The Central Valley High School girls basketball team capped off an historic season Saturday morning, defeating Hamilton Heights (TN) 66-61 in the GEICO High School Nationals championship game. Gatorade state player of the year, Lexie Hull led the way 26 points, 13 of which came in the 4th quarter. The Bears end the season 29-0 as Washington state champions and national champions.

TRI-CITIES, WA - There's a new team in town, no it's not another WHL like the Americans or an IFL team like the Fever but it is football. Starting in May the Tri-City Rage kick off their season at Lampson Field in Kennewick. The Rage is made up of former local athletes from the high school level all the way to college and even football overseas.

For tickets and more information on the team you can go to TCrage.com.