New Football Team Comes to Tri-Cities

Tri-Cities has a new football team
Central Valley wins GEICO Nationals, defeating Hamilton Heights 66-61
Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence
Mount Spokane High School's Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.
National Signing Day 2017
It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.
Tri-City Rage Football
