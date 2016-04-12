Yakima firefighter injured while responding to house fire Monday night

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Fire Department says a firefighter got hurt on Monday night while responding to a house fire.

Firefighters say around 7:56 p.m. they responded to a fire at a home along the 200 block of South 9th Avenue. When crews arrived, people told them someone was still inside the burning home. Crews immediately initiated "rescue mode" and went into the house to search for the person. After searching, they did not find anyone inside.

Crews got the flames under control within 30 minutes. They say two rooms were completely destroyed and the rest of the home has smoke and water damage. The damage is estimated at $30,000.

The firefighter who was hurt suffered a minor injury and did not have to go to the hospital.

The Yakima Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown. Crews are still investigating.