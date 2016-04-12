TRAFFIC: City of Kennewick to repair traffic signal along Columbia Center Boulevard

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The City of Kennewick is warning drivers about roadwork starting Tuesday evening along Columbia Center Boulevard.

The city says crews will be repairing the traffic signal at Columbia Center Boulevard and Canal Drive starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. They will continue work until about 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning. During the repairs, the intersection will be controlled by stop signs. There will be no left turning movements or east-west cross traffic allowed.

Starting Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. the city is also working on traffic signal repairs at Canal Drive and Neel Street. The work is expected to last until 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews will put up stop signs to control the area during the repairs.