Yakima Downtown Summer Nights concert lineup announced

YAKIMA, WA - The Downtown Summer Nights Concert Series has grown in each of its first three years.

Since its successful debut in 2013, the series has become an important part of the Yakima entertainment scene.

This year's 10-show series will run from mid-June through late-August.

Sponsored by Stewart Subaru and produced by the City of Yakima, Townsquare Media, and Chinook Entertainment, the free and family-friendly 2016 Downtown Summer Nights series will run every Thursday night from June 16th through August 18th. All shows will begin at 6:00 pm and last until about 9:00 pm.

This year the event will move to the Historic North Front Street District due, in part, to the ongoing renovation of a building at the corner of 4th Street and Yakima Avenue.

Food will be served during the shows by North Front Street merchants and mobile vendors. A beer and wine garden, kid's activities sponsored by Yakima Neighborhood Health, a US Cellular phone charging station, and a cooling station provided by Memorial Hospital will also be part of the Downtown Summer Nights events.

