Yakima Downtown Summer Nights concert lineup announced - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima Downtown Summer Nights concert lineup announced

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - The Downtown Summer Nights Concert Series has grown in each of its first three years.

Since its successful debut in 2013, the series has become an important part of the Yakima entertainment scene.

This year's 10-show series will run from mid-June through late-August.

Sponsored by Stewart Subaru and produced by the City of Yakima, Townsquare Media, and Chinook Entertainment, the free and family-friendly 2016 Downtown Summer Nights series will run every Thursday night from June 16th through August 18th. All shows will begin at 6:00 pm and last until about 9:00 pm.

This year the event will move to the Historic North Front Street District due, in part, to the ongoing renovation of a building at the corner of 4th Street and Yakima Avenue.

Food will be served during the shows by North Front Street merchants and mobile vendors. A beer and wine garden, kid's activities sponsored by Yakima Neighborhood Health, a US Cellular phone charging station, and a cooling station provided by Memorial Hospital will also be part of the Downtown Summer Nights events.

To see the line up of performances, click here.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   