Kennewick Police help local business plan for an active shooter in the workplace

KENNEWICK, WA. -- A local business prepared for the worst case scenario Tuesday, hosting an active shooter training session. Kennewick Police officers say it's something all of us need to think about, no matter where you work.

What would you do if you heard gunshots at work? Does your business have a plan? Kennewick Police officers want you to have quick answers to these questions because it could mean the difference between living and dying.

Guns in the workplace is a difficult topic to discuss. Tuesday morning, Kennewick Police officers shared the best ways to survive when someone starts shooting with employees at WorkSource.

"Every single business needs to think about it," Commander Scott Child said. "Unfortunately in society it doesn't take long to watch the news where this sort of thing happens. The best thing we can do is be prepared to at least have a plan."

The training centered around a video created by Homeland Security, going over three things you can do to live: Run, Hide or Fight.

"The run, the hide, the fight concept is something that is really good," Commander Child said. "It's simple. But there's a lot that we can build on with that to help protect lives."

The concept works like this; when a shooter starts, the first thing you should do is try to find a way to escape or run. If not, barricade yourself inside a safe, secure place, hide. The last resort is to defend yourself, or fight.

Employees at work source know they should train for the worst. They often help upset customers who recently lost their job.

"I actually deal with disgruntled clients probably on a daily basis," Victoria Caballero said.

Victoria Caballero works at the front desk. On Tuesday, she learned that trying to diffuse or aggressively confront someone who's upset can stop a shooting from ever happening.

"I hadn't really thought about this before today," Caballero said. "And I don't really think I'm going to think about this every day either but I guess it's nice to be a little bit more prepared just in case and I think that's what this is for."

All administrators want this room full of employees to do, is think about how they would handle the worst.

"Being in the back and watching the employees ask questions and that was the whole purpose of it, was to get them to think," David Browne, an administrator at WorkSource said.

Police say, discussing a plan isn't about scaring yourself, it's about being prepared.

"Well we want people to know that your chance of survival is actually pretty high," Commander Child said. "Your chance increases if you drill this with your business. your chances increases just to talk about it."

So if you're ever faced with a situation like this, you and your coworkers can do what's necessary to keep yourself and others alive.

The best thing you can do in an active shooter situation is to run to safety. But if you can't, police say remember that anything can be used as a weapon to defend yourself or disarm a shooter.

WorkSource plans to have KPD come back in a few weeks to perform some interactive drills. We'll make sure to be there as well.

To watch the entire "Run, Hide, Fight" video, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VcSwejU2D0