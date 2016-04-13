Milton-Freewater Council puts pot ban question to voters - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Milton-Freewater Council puts pot ban question to voters

Posted: Updated:

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) - Milton-Freewater officials are allowing voters to decide whether marijuana businesses should be banned in the Umatilla County city.

The City Council voted Monday to put a pot-ban measure on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. They also approved a resolution that calls for a 3 percent tax on pot sales if voters choose to lift the city's current ban.
 
The council's decision comes after it voted in December against changing the city's zoning laws to allow retail or medical pot dispensaries.
 
The city's current marijuana ban doesn't affect personal possession or growing.
 
Oregon residents are allowed to grow up to four plants on their property, possess up to 8 ounces of marijuana in their homes and can carry up to 1 ounce.

