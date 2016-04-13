Living Green: Tri-Tech Skills Center prepares students for careers of the future

KENNEWICK, WA - Learning about renewable energy in the classroom and then putting those skills to the test, that's how Tri-Tech Skills Center is living green.

"What better service can I have than to teach the kids about these careers and open their eyes to the future?" said Tony Milewski, Tri-Tech instructor.

To help solve real-world problems, that's what drives Milewski's mission.

"You could send this to a third world country and they would, without power, be able to cook their food, without using charcoal," he said as he showed us a sustainable UV operated stove oven. And next to the oven, a water purifying system, also made with standard UV tubes. And it was all designed, engineered and tested by the students.

"To make them think about things, find problems, solve them as a team and then move forward from there," said Milewski.

Also in the works is a tiny house second year students designed and are now bringing to life. The criteria is make it sustainable and solar-operated. Along the way, the students are mentored by community professionals.

Milewski says it all starts with a simple thought process, and with the right coaching, they'll do more than just teach the students skills.

"Help them find their passion," said Milewski.