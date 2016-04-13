Woman wakes up to find man burglarizing her Kennewick home

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department says a 19-year-old Kennewick man was arrested, early Wednesday morning for burglarizing a home.

Police say around 2 a.m. Christopher Cervantes got into a home on the 900 block of W. 14th Place. A woman was sleeping inside at the time. She woke up and spotted Cervantes taking items before leaving through the back sliding glass door.

She called police and was able to give them a description of Cervantes. Officers set up containment for a K9 track. They eventually found Cervantes in the area with the stolen items. Officers arrested him for residential burglary.

