Local students sign pledge to not text and drive

Local students sign pledge to not text and drive

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - Local students are teaming up with Trios Health and taking a stand, making sure their classmates put down their phone while behind the wheel.  

Teenagers at Southridge High School in Kennewick are putting together a campaign in honor of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

"It's really important for us to get the word out, for our friends to see. Hey put your phone down, a text or call could end it all," Marissa Gaines, SHS Junior said.

Southridge High School students have joined six other local high schools starting their own unique campaign.

"If someone is driving and texting it's not always the cool thing to do to say 'hey', but I think if you just turn to them and say 'hey I'll text for you or you want me to read that for you?" Gaines said.

21 percent of teenagers involved in fatal accidents were distracted by their cell phones, that is according to the National Safety Council. They also say 11 teenagers die every day because of texting and driving.

"And it's involving our students so as a community, not raising just awareness for our students but all over, to get distracted driving to stop, it's really scary," Gaines said.

The students have paired up with local businesses offering discounts for those who sign the pledge.

"If you look behind me and see all the red no signs, those were all volunteer pledges so I do think this is coming along really well," Sierrah Allred, SHS Junior said.

A campaign by the students for students to spread a message we could all live by.

