Buffalo Wild Wings donating Wednesday profits to Boys and Girls Club

NBCRightNow.com - Buffalo Wild Wings is teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club to raise money for the organization.

Wednesday, they are donating 10 percent of their profits to the local chapters.

Both the Buffalo Wild Wings in the area are participating.

The Kennewick location is at 8551 West Gage Boulevard and the Union Gap location is at 2529 Main Street.

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

