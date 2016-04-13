Benton City man gets 13-year sentence for fatal crash - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Benton City man gets 13-year sentence for fatal crash

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - A Benton County judge has sentenced a Benton City man who admitted to driving drunk and killing his passenger after crashing into another vehicle on Highway 397.
    
A judge sentenced 31-year-old Ty Moore Tuesday to 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the October 2015 death of 34-year-old Fawn White.
    
Moore had been accused of driving drunk, ignoring a stop sign and colliding with another vehicle on the highway in Finley.
    
White had been ejected from Moore's Buick Regal. Doctors treated her 3-year-old son, an unidentified front passenger and the driver of the other vehicle at a hospital.
    
After his arrest, Moore claimed he was schizophrenic and not competent to stand trial. But a psychologist found Moore had been faking mental illness.
  
(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

