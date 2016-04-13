Police arrest man who took off his pants and got in woman's bed

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police say they arrested a man who took off his pants and got into a woman's bed early Tuesday morning.

Police say Alejandro Vegas Corona, 31 walked into the woman's apartment on the 100 block of North Conway St. in Kennewick.

Officers say he left the apartment before they arrested him.

Deputies booked him into the Benton County Jail for Burglary with Sexual Motivation.

They say the woman was not injured.

Police want to remind people to always lock their door.