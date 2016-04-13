Recent mail theft in Selah causing concern - Here are some tips to help you avoid being a victim of mail theft

Selah, WA - The U.S. Postal Service confirms that within the past month there have been reports of mail being stolen in areas of Selah. Local authorities have also received calls from people reporting their mail missing from their mailboxes. USPS offers various tips for residents, on how to avoid becoming a victim of this type of crime.

The USPS says the reports of missing mail in Selah is coming from rural neighborhoods in the city, and currently the United States Postal Service has an Inspector looking into the incidents.

"Unfortunately, reports of mail theft come in almost every day, and that is why we always like to give the community tips on how they can do what they can to avoid becoming a victim of mail theft," said Inspector Jeremy Leder, USPS.

"I would say that the biggest tip would be to be aware of your neighborhood and community, even if you live in a rural neighborhood, if you're driving around and you see vehicles parked around mailboxes that just don't look right call 9-1-1 or report it," said Leder.

Other tips include not leaving your mail in your mailbox for a long period of time, ie. overnight, and if you're going out of town, make sure you let the local post office know so they can hold your mail for you instead of leaving it sitting in your mail box.

Another important tip, is to never mail any valuables, just because of the risk, and if you're expecting something important in the mail, make sure you check up and receive it, and if you don't follow up with whomever the sender is.

The investigation into the stolen mail in the Selah area is ongoing.