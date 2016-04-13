Enterprise Middle School named ''School of the Year'' at Science & Engineering Fair

RICHLAND, WA - Enterprise Middle School has been named "School of the Year" at the Washington State Science and Engineering Fair on April 1st in Puyallup.

Five Enterprise students competed and all five earned First Place awards in their respective divisions.

From left to right in the photo are Sankar Harilal, Shreya Mehta, Nikhita Bontha, Nischal Allena, science teacher Debbie Ellefson, and Daniel Li.

"These students are to be commended for their hard work and dedication," noted Ellefson.