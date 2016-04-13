Yakima Valley CC hosts workshops to help you master your finances

Yakima, WA - Money, it's what we work for, we need it to maintain our daily lifestyles, pay the bills and many other necessities. For many people, managing personal finances can be a difficult task, and that's why Yakima Valley Community College is offering a special workshop series. The workshop series is aimed to help people who have trouble managing their money get on the right track.

The five class "CashCourse" series is all about helping people understand what goes into maintaining a budget, what a credit score means, what do banks look for, and many other facets of financial literacy.

The classes are free for students and the general public, everyone is invited to attend. Program organizers say its never to late to take control of your money.

"Its never too late to start budgeting, its never too late to figure out your credit score is, and all of those things, you can start young or you can start old but its never too late, in today's society its pretty important to have an idea of whats going on with your money and your finances and be able to advocate for yourself," said Jessica Vegil, Program Coordinator, YVCC.

The workshop is hands on and all attendees receive a booklet to help manage and fill out their personal financial information, like personal goals, and spending habits.

The workshops run until May 4th and each workshop has a different subject lesson. All of the workshops are located in the Parker Room on campus.

The next class is Wednesday, April, 13th at 12:30 p.m. and it's focus will be "Building a Personal Budget."

For more information on the workshops, click here.