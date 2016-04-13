Dialed In: Meet the voice behind some award-winning regional stories

RICHLAND, WA - Anna King started out her career as a fresh faced Washington State University honors graduate, working at newspapers (big and small) in western Washington. As the industry changed, she headed east and landed a job at the Tri-City Herald. That soon lead to a new adventure full of new sights and, particularly, sounds.



Today, King is a bureau chief for the Northwest News Network and a Northwest Public Radio correspondent, a service of WSU’s Edward R. Murrow College of Communication. She's been working in the radio side of media for nearly a decade now.



Recently, WSU named King its Woman of the Year and around the same time, she earned two Gracie awards.



"My dream assignment would be to just stay right here. This is an amazing region we live in. I've found family and community and wonderful stories that are vibrant and full of sound and color. So what better place to tell really vibrant stories that don't sound like anything else? Tractors, horses, cattle, dams, fire, flood... what more could a news girl want," said King.



Click on the video to learn more about her.