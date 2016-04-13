Dialed In: Meet the voice behind some award-winning regional sto - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Dialed In: Meet the voice behind some award-winning regional stories

Posted: Updated:

RICHLAND, WA - Anna King started out her career as a fresh faced Washington State University honors graduate, working at newspapers (big and small) in western Washington. As the industry changed, she headed east and landed a job at the Tri-City Herald. That soon lead to a new adventure full of new sights and, particularly, sounds.

Today, King is a bureau chief for the Northwest News Network and a Northwest Public Radio correspondent, a service of WSU’s Edward R. Murrow College of Communication. She's been working in the radio side of media for nearly a decade now. 

Recently, WSU named King its Woman of the Year and around the same time, she earned two Gracie awards.

"My dream assignment would be to just stay right here. This is an amazing region we live in. I've found family and community and wonderful stories that are vibrant and full of sound and color. So what better place to tell really vibrant stories that don't sound like anything else? Tractors, horses, cattle, dams, fire, flood... what more could a news girl want," said King.

Click on the video to learn more about her.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   