FBI offers reward for information on missing person case

HARRAH, WA - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to solving a missing person case.

33 year old Felina Blanch Metsker was last seen on March 25th, 2016, in Harrah.

The FBI is working with the Yakama Nation Police Department in investigating her suspicious disappearance.

Metsker was last seen between approximately 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on March 25th in the area of Barkes Road in Harrah. At the time, she was sleeping in a trailer on the property of a residence on that road.

It was reported on March 26th, that blankets and a plastic window covering from Metsker's trailer were missing.

On April 1st, authorities responded to a report of a missing person and possible crime scene at the location of Metsker's trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

