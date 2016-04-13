Husband and wife beat cancer together with local treatment

KENNEWICK, WA. -- We all know cancer is a terrible disease to fight. Now, thanks to expanding clinics and state of the art technology, patients are able to fight the disease here in the Tri-Cities without traveling to Seattle or Spokane.

Verona Farris has struggled with eye problems throughout her 76-years of life. But her biggest challenge came 8-years-ago.

"It was uterine cancer and so I thought, 'Well Lord this is just another step along the journey," Verona Farris said.

Thankfully, that journey for Verona didn't have to be made alone. Her husband of over 50-years was by her side.

"We mean very much to each other," Duane Farris said.

Duane had no idea that a year later he would be fighting for his life too.

"You've got prostate cancer," Duane's Dr. told him. "And it just came from left field."

Together they battled, supporting each other through the difficult times.

"There's mot many people you can talk to about it," Duane said. "But when you can talk to each other and to God, it really helps right?"

"It's amazing because when you're married that long, when he's down I'm up and when he's up I'm down so that helps balance things out," Verona said.

Luckily, Verona and Duane didn't have to go to Seattle for treatment. They were both able to work with Dr. Sheila Rege right here in the Tri-Cities at the Northwest Cancer Clinic that opened just 4-years-ago.

"When we opened, we brought in TrueBeam technology, which is state of the art," Dr. Rege said. "And in 2012, it was only really available by universities."

Northwest Cancer Clinic regularly teleconferences with leading doctors in Seattle hospitals to consult over cancer care. More and more people can stay local for their cancer treatment. The results for Verona and Duane have been very good.

"I've been cancer free for, it'll be 6 years in August," Verona said.

"Two years in June, right?" Duane said. "Two years in June."

They thank God and Northwest Cancer Clinic that they're still breathing today.

"It was actually a pleasure coming here," Duane said.

Now these two lovebirds have big plans for the future.

"We'd like to take a cruise someday but that's about it," Duane said laughing.

"Yeah that's the only thing we have on our bucket list is we'd like to take a cruise," Verona said with a big smile.

"It's a big deal," Duane added.

