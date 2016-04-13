Group gathers at Airline Market for moment of blessing

UNION GAP, WA - A group of seven people with the Yakima Association of Churches and Faith Communities gathered at the Airline Market in Union Gap to promote healing, peace and to pray.

"We came to remember both the victim and the person who was the perpetrator and pray for them and for their lives," said Beverly Breitenfeldt.

The moment of blessing ceremony was held for 24-year-old Luis Ramirez-Gonzalez who was shot to death with a shotgun Friday evening at the Airline Market. Already there has been more homicides this year then last year leaving a lot of people in the community scared for their safety.

"There is a lot of fear that people are walking around with wondering am I safe in this ordinary place where I do ordinary things, and fear is just a hard place to live," said Cheryl Rohret, minister for the Unity Spiritual Life Center.

The community will have a chance to voice there fears and concerns to community leaders tomorrow at the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. Rohret encourages people to attend and believes that this a good starting point for the community to combat violence and crime.

"That is a great place to start to get people coming together to talk and to say, this is not the way we want things to be," said Rohret

The meeting begins at 5:30 and is open to all members of the community.