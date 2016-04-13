Davis High School students make bird feeders for a good cause - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Davis High School students make bird feeders for a good cause



YAKIMA, WA - Davis High School students are hard at work building apple shaped bird feeders for the Yakima Schools Foundations 25th anniversary fundraiser, Celebrate our Youth Breakfast Fundraiser.

All the lumber used to make the 60 feeders was donated to the class and the unique design of the houses was given to students by a Yakima Schools Foundation board member. Although the goal of the bird feeders is to raise money, students who build them learn skills that they can apply in other areas of their schooling. 

"It helps me throughout my math class, I learn my angles, I learn my fractions, I learn multiplication, addition, it works," said James Lopez, student at Davis High School. "Everywhere I go this helps me, especially in the learning aspect. It helps me a lot." 

The fundraiser will take place on April 28th at the Yakima Convention Center at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and all proceeds got towards extracurricular activities like woodshop. 

