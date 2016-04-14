State considers 75 mph speed limit on part of I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The state is seeking public comment on a proposal to raise speed limits on a roughly 100-mile stretch of Interstate 90 in eastern Washington.



The state Department of Transportation is considering raising the speed limit from 70 to 75 miles per hour between the town of George and the western border of Spokane County.



Two meetings are scheduled to gather public comment on the proposal. Comments can also be provided online. The meetings are next Tuesday in Ritzville and next Wednesday in Moses Lake.



The Department of Transportation is expected to decide in May whether to raise the speed limit on this section.



If the speed limit is increased, it would become effective once new signs are posted.