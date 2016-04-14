UPDATE: Students arrested for planning mass shooting at Oregon high school

LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) - A judge set bail at $400,000 for a 15-year-old boy accused of threatening violence at La Grande High School and denied release for a 14-year-old boy.



Assistant Principal Scott Carpenter urged a judge Thursday to keep the boys in custody, saying it was the first time he's ever had students develop a plan to kill him.



Defense attorneys argued for their release, saying the teens have no prior criminal history.



La Grande police made the arrests this week after learning of the alleged plot from school staff. The boys are charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The 15-year-old has been charged as an adult and the 14-year-old is being tried as a juvenile.



Though the hearing was in Oregon, the boys appeared by teleconference from a juvenile jail in Walla Walla, Washington.

PREVIOUS:



LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) - Police say two students are facing criminal charges for planning a mass shooting targeting specific people at La Grande High School.



Officers took the two boys into custody at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.



The La Grande Police Department launched an investigation after receiving a report from the school district that some students overheard talk of classmates planning a shooting.



Authorities say they discovered evidence that two students, both under 18 years old, were plotting to shoot people. Both boys are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and were taken to a youth detention facility.