Local teen to host cancer awareness walk/run, inspired by sister's battle

RICHLAND, WA - Travis Crumpler is hard at work organizing an event focused on childhood cancer for his Boy Scout Eagle Project. We had a chance to sit down with Travis to find out why he's chosen this non-traditional project.

Travis' sister, Lydia Crumpler was 5 years old when she was diagnosed with Leukemia. She says she still remembers a lot of the details from her experience.

"I went to 2 weeks of kindergarten, then I was in the hospital the rest of the year," said Lydia.

At the time, Travis was 8 years old.

"It was extremely hard for me. I'm still not over it. I'm just know really realizing that I could have lost her," said Travis.

Lydia endured over 2 years of chemotherapy, while Travis coped with months of separation from his family.

"I'm just glad she's now a 10 year survivor," said Travis.

Travis tells us Sunday's event is more than just presenting facts.

"A lot of people don't know that much about childhood cancer and I feel the community does need to be aware," said Travis.

He says it's about understanding the kids battling the disease and showing kindness and not treating them like outsiders.

Staff from the Tri-Cities Cancer Center will be present on Sunday with information on support services. The 1-mile/5k Run/Walk is free and no registration is required. The first 100 people will get free t-shirts. It all kicks off at Howard Amon Park in Richland, at 2 p.m.