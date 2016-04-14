Washington State University suspends fraternity

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - A Washington State University student was hospitalized with life-threatening blood alcohol levels after a recent party at a fraternity house.



The WSU chapter of Phi Delta Theta was suspended by its national headquarters this week and has been under investigation by the university for several weeks.



According to WSU's Interfraternity Council, two students exhibited signs and symptoms that were consistent with being drugged during a party at the Phi Delta Theta house.



The incidents were made public on Wednesday but it is not clear when they occurred.



Adam Jussel, the director of WSU's Office of Student Conduct, says he can't speak about the ongoing investigation.