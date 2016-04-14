Gas leak forces evacuations in Grandveiw

GRANDVIEW, WA - Yakima County Firefighters have evacuated the area of W. 5th Street and Grandridge Road in Grandview because of a gas leak in the area.

It happened around 11:30 this morning.

Some of the outer edges of the evacuation area include: Grandridge Rd., from W. 2nd St. to 5th St.; Avenue E. from W. 2nd St. to W. 5th St.; and on W. 5th St. from the 300 block to the 600 block.

Citizens need to keep out of the evacuation area, both for their safety and to allow crews to repair the damaged line.

The closure is expected to last at least until 6 p.m.