LIVING GREEN: How to create your own compost bin

KENNEWICK, WA- April is Living Green month and the Master Gardeners in Kennewick know the in's and out's of creating compost bins.

"It's the time of year when everybody is starting to need some compost in the gardens out here at the Demonstration Garden," explained Marianne Ophardt, a Horticulture Specialist at Washington State University.

Once in the Fall and once in the Spring is all it usually takes to recycle your garden's leftovers for new bloom, "This is a finished compost that they are digging from and taking out any of the un-decomposed twigs and sticks," Ophardt shared.

"It helps recycle all of that waste and puts it back into the soil rather than filling it all up in a landfill," said Ophardt. You can take leaves, grass clippings, weeds without seeds, some egg shells, veggie peelings and even plants you have already used if they are not diseased and put them into your own compost.

"These are ones where your green garden waste is in, your kitchen waste can go in and basically build a compost that will then recycle that waste and be used to enrich the soil in your garden," explained Ophardt.

It is fresh food without the price tag and a garden full of natural soil you didn't have to run to the store for, "Our soils are very low in organic matter and by making your own compost and then adding it back into say your vegetable garden, you can increase the organic matter. That helps retain moisture which is great in our area with our hot summers. It also adds nutrients to the soil. Compost is great for the soil, if you can make your own that is even better because you're using your own waste rather than buying it from a garden store," Ophardt concluded.

The Master Gardeners are holding a class to learn how to create your own compost bin on May 21st, 2016. It starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes until noon right behind the library on South Union Street. Click here for more information.