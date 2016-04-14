Department of Natural Resources and local fire agencies team up for wildfire training

RICHLAND, WA- On Thursday, fire agencies across our area met at the Columbia Basin College Health Science Center to hold the first training seminar for wildfire preparation.

The Department of Natural Resources Southeast Region Manager, Todd Welker told us, "we need to gather and make these bigger teams for more rapid response to catch these fires before they do get out of hand and this is really the only way for DNR to be successful is to join with our partners and do that".

The training seminar will last two days and will include both classroom style learning of general information along with active environment and hands on scenarios to be worked on by groups and teams of different agencies. Welker said the training sessions will encourage the agencies to get to know one another and help to create stronger relationships.

Neil Hines with the Kennewick Fire Department was in the training session on Thursday and told us, "together I think we're going to be a much stronger team, we need the help, they need the help and it's a good solution for all of us to work together in the future".

While fire agencies are preparing for wildfire season, the Department of Natural Resources also encourages you at home to prepare your yard. They have a list of steps for you to complete in order to prevent wildfires from happening to your property.