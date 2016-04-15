Leaders and the community gathered to discuss crime

YAKIMA, WA - People gathered earlier today at the Seasons performance Hall to hear what leaders in Yakima had to say about the recent increase in homicides. A total of 11 leaders from the Yakima area were part of the Safe Yakima Valley panel that had an open discussion with those who attended.

Some of the members who formed the panel were Mayor Avina Gutierrez, Police Chief Dominic Rizzi, and Union Gap Police Chief Greg Cobb. The panel spoke about the recent violence, gangs and how to combat them. They also encouraged the community to reach out to law enforcement when they see something wrong and event invite leaders to there organized events.

A bigger turn out was expected, but that had not effect on the discussions or the content of the meeting.

"I wish there would have been more people here, a better turnout but overall I think that the leaders that participated each had very important input," said Marcos Campos, one of the attendees.

People at the meeting asked questions about creating programs and activities for the youth, and how law enforcement could improve their relationships with the youth.

One concerned attendee said that what happened this weekend was Yakima's 9-11 and encouraged the community to come together the same way that people did after that tragedy.

If you missed this meeting another one put on by Stop the Violence is scheduled for April 30th at Miller Park from 1 to 4 p.m. The mayor and council members will be attending